Two More Executives Are Leaving Uber, Drivers May Unionize
First the resignations. "The beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber ," the company's former president told Recode on Sunday, announcing his resignation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slashdot.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|18 hr
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar 4
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC