Stony Brook dean to speak on the value of bringing research into the public discourse
Sacha Kopp, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences at Stony Brook University, will offer a public talk to address differences between communicating within the realm of academic research and contributing to public discourse, and ultimately, what can be done to bridge the divide. Last year, Kopp, a physicist by training, co-led a series of workshops at Stony Brook University that helped faculty and students learn how to write about research for public audiences.
Read more at University of Kansas.
