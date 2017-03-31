Still passionate after all these year...

Still passionate after all these years: Christian music singer to perform Sunday in Lawrence

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Capital-Journal

Michael W. Smith, along with Love & The Outcome and Nathan Tasker, will be in concert in "The Revolution Tour" at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in the Lied Center at The University of Kansas, 1600 Stewart Drive in Lawrence. Love & The Outcome will open for Michael W. Smith in "The Revolution Tour" at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Lied Center in Lawrence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
suboxone film (Jun '12) 3 hr Mml78591 3
Crystal Fleener Mar 30 Sway45 7
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Mar 19 spec ops 23
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar 4 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Thoms J Ruthaford... 5
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC