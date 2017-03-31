Special education professor recognized with AERA's Early Career Award on Research

Subini Annamma, assistant professor in the Department of Special Education at the University of Kansas, has been selected to receive the 2017 Early Career Award for research on the social contexts of education, granted by the American Educational Research Association Division G. This award is to recognize a scholar who has conducted a distinguished program of cumulative educational research in any field of educational inquiry within the first decade following receipt of their doctoral degree. The AERA Early Career Award for research will be presented, among other awards, at the Awards Luncheon during the 2017 Annual Meeting in San Antonio, which will be April 27 - May 1, 2017.

