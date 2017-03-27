Sounds Of The Kansas City Hipster Streetcar
From 90.9 The Bridge: "Lawrence, Kansas artist Sky Smeed performs 'Bumper Sticker' on the KC Streetcar in Kansas City, Missouri." A quick glimpse around makes it clear that this crowd doesn't look like they're in a hurry to go anywhere and reminds us of local frustration with this FAKE TRANSIT for tourists that doesn't do ANYTHING to help working people on the vast majority of local streets who don't have much to sing about while riding on the bus .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
