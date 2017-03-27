Sounds Of The Kansas City Hipster Str...

Sounds Of The Kansas City Hipster Streetcar

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

From 90.9 The Bridge: "Lawrence, Kansas artist Sky Smeed performs 'Bumper Sticker' on the KC Streetcar in Kansas City, Missouri." A quick glimpse around makes it clear that this crowd doesn't look like they're in a hurry to go anywhere and reminds us of local frustration with this FAKE TRANSIT for tourists that doesn't do ANYTHING to help working people on the vast majority of local streets who don't have much to sing about while riding on the bus .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal Fleener 18 hr thats the one 2
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Mar 19 spec ops 23
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar 4 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Thoms J Ruthaford... 5
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Jan '17 jeffryhelmsbike 14
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,898,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC