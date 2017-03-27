Russian protests are 'significant,' K...

Russian protests are 'significant,' KU international relations scholar says

A wave of rallies and protests on the corruption of Vladimir Putin's government is rare behavior in Russia in recent years and could provide clues into the developing political climate there, said a University of Kansas researcher of Russian politics. According to news reports, protesters and opposition leaders are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev after the chief architect of the rally, Alexei Navalny, has criticized Medvedev amassing vineyards, yachts and lavish mansions worth more than $1 billion.

