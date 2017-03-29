Rodolfo Torres honored with teaching ...

Rodolfo Torres honored with teaching award

Rodolfo Torres, university distinguished professor of mathematics and associate vice chancellor for research and graduate studies, has received the 2017 Morrison Foundation Teaching Award. The award was established in 2008 by the Don and Pat Morrison Foundation to recognize outstanding teaching in mathematics.

