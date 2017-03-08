Ribbon cutting for KU's newest center...

Ribbon cutting for KU's newest center for military-affiliated students set for March 9

A new center serving University of Kansas students with ties to the military will celebrate its opening and renaming with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9. The Student Veteran Center will also be renamed as the Lt. Gen. William K. Jones Military-Affiliated Student Center.

