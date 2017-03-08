Renowned sci-fi writer will deliver lecture at KU
The University of Kansas Department of English will host author Karen Joy Fowler as the 2017 speaker for the Richard W. Gunn Lecture. Fowler will lecture on "Exploring and Expanding Gender in Speculative Fiction: The Tiptree Award at 25" from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the Jayhawk Room of the Kansas Union.
