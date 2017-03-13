Recommended approaches to the scientific evaluation of environmental...
Matthiessen, P., G. Ankley, R. Biever, P. Bjerregaard, C. Borgert, K. Brugger, A. Blankinship, J. Chambers, K. Coady, L. Constantine, Z. Dang, N. Denslow, D. Dreier, S. Dungey, E. Gray, M. Gross, P. Guiney, M. Hecker, H. Holbech, T. Iguchi, S. Kadlec, N. Karouna-Renier, I. Katsiadaki, Y. Kawashima, W. Kloas, H. Krueger, A. Kumar, L. Lagadic, A. Leopold, S. Levine, G. Maack, S. Marty, J. Meador, E. Mihaich, J. Odum, L. Ortego, J. Parrott, D. Pickford, M. Roberts, C. Schaefers, T. Schwarz, K. Solomon, T. Verslycke, L. Weltje, J. Wheeler, M. Williams, J. Wolf, AND K. Yamazaki. Recommended approaches to the scientific evaluation of environmental hazards and risks of endocrine-active substances.
