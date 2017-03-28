Rebecca L. Trowbridge Blocher
A celebration of the life of Rebecca L. Blocher, 68, Lawrence, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at the First United Methodist Church, Lawrence, Kan. Rebecca died Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Mo., following a brief illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ellsworth Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar 23
|Sway45
|1
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar 4
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC