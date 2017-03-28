Rebecca L. Trowbridge Blocher

A celebration of the life of Rebecca L. Blocher, 68, Lawrence, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at the First United Methodist Church, Lawrence, Kan. Rebecca died Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Mo., following a brief illness.

