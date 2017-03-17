Purim carnival a time for serious fun

Shai Ben-Itzhak, 8, of Manhattan, dresses as Queen Esther at the Purim carnival on Sunday, March 12, at Temple Beth Sholom, 4200 S.W. Munson. Rabbi Debbie Stiel wore a clown costume for the Purim carnival on Sunday, March 12, at Temple Beth Sholom, 4200 S.W. Munson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.