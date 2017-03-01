News Uk-based Polymeric Labels opening Us facility
Polymeric Labels Ltd. is investing $1.5 million in new equipment to open the company's first location in the United States. Long-time employee Greg Marlor will manage the new facility in Lawrence, Kan., that's expected to open this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|4 hr
|legendary
|2
|Man needs mental help
|Feb 18
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|20
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb 11
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC