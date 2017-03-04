Lawrence eighth-grader wins Regional ...

Lawrence eighth-grader wins Regional Spelling Bee

Peter Westbrook of Douglas County reacts after correctly spelling "pardon" to win the Topeka Capital-Journals 64th Annual Regional Spelling Bee Saturday afternoon at Shawnee Heights High School. Peter Westbrook of Douglas County, left, hold up the Topeka Capital-Journals Spelling Bee trophy after defeating Joseph Ward of Jefferson County Saturday afternoon at Shawnee Heights High School.

