Lawrence eighth-grader wins Regional Spelling Bee

Peter Westbrook of Douglas County reacts after correctly spelling "pardon" to win the Topeka Capital-Journals 64th Annual Regional Spelling Bee Saturday afternoon at Shawnee Heights High School. Peter Westbrook of Douglas County, left, hold up the Topeka Capital-Journals Spelling Bee trophy after defeating Joseph Ward of Jefferson County Saturday afternoon at Shawnee Heights High School.

