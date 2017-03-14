KU to host celebration of Chancellor Gray-Little on May 4

University of Kansas students, faculty and staff are invited to a celebration of Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little on May 4 at the Lied Center. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with barbecue and ice cream outside the Lied Center, followed by a 7 p.m. concert by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and soul music legend Booker T. Jones .

