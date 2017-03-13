Kansas outlasts UMKC, 5-3

Kansas outlasts UMKC, 5-3

1 hr ago Read more: Kansas Jayhawks

Highlights LAWRENCE, Kan. - Kansas softball opened the 2017 Rock Chalk Challenge with its 16th victory of the season as Kansas outlasted UMKC, 5-3, on Thursday night at Arrocha Ballpark at Rock Chalk Park.

