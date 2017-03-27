Kansas falls to No. 14 Baylor, 6-1
Highlights LAWRENCE, Kan. - Kansas took an early lead over No. 14 Baylor, but the Lady Bears stormed back and scored six unanswered runs to take the first game of the series over the Jayhawks, 6-1, on Saturday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark at Rock Chalk Park.
