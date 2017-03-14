Indian Americans won't be safe as long as the White House is inciting fear

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Raj Haldar, professionally known as Lushlife, is a Philadelphia-based rapper and producer. His latest release, " My Idols Are Dead + My Enemies are in Power ," is available on a contribute-what-you-wish basis with all proceeds benefiting the ACLU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.