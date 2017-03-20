House panel talks wild blackberries, ...

House panel talks wild blackberries, Lawrence's love of weed

Monday Mar 20

House agriculture committee members tangling Monday over potential designation of two types of wild blackberries as noxious weeds found consensus in laughter about Lawrence residents' love of a weed smoked rather than eaten. The Kansas Livestock Association sought a bill allowing county commissions to be declare the Himalayan blackberry and everbearing blackberry to be noxious weeds.

Lawrence, KS

