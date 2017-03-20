House panel talks wild blackberries, Lawrence's love of weed
House agriculture committee members tangling Monday over potential designation of two types of wild blackberries as noxious weeds found consensus in laughter about Lawrence residents' love of a weed smoked rather than eaten. The Kansas Livestock Association sought a bill allowing county commissions to be declare the Himalayan blackberry and everbearing blackberry to be noxious weeds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal Fleener
|21 hr
|Sway45
|1
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar 4
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC