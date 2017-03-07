Graduate students invited to consider 'Future University'
The Commons will introduce a series for graduate students in March and April that considers the complexities of a university and puts forward new ideas for the future of higher education. Seven graduate students have been working in groups to create a three-part series of events called Talking Back, in which graduate students will be encouraged to share their insights on the university as it is and as it could be.
