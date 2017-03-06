Frank Mason III and Bill Self press conference
LAWRENCE, Kan. - Ahead of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championship this week at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, senior guard will meet with the media in Allen Fieldhouse to preview the week ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Jayhawks.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar 4
|legendary
|2
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Feb 18
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|20
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb 11
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC