Deadline approaching to register for doctoral hooding ceremony
The doctoral degree is the supreme achievement in higher education. This year, the University of Kansas will celebrate the accomplishments of hundreds of candidates, conferring their degrees at the 2017 Doctoral Hooding Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. May 13 in the Lied Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Feb 23
|first amendment
|1
|Man needs mental help
|Feb 18
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|20
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb 11
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC