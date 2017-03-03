Deadline approaching to register for ...

Deadline approaching to register for doctoral hooding ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: University of Kansas

The doctoral degree is the supreme achievement in higher education. This year, the University of Kansas will celebrate the accomplishments of hundreds of candidates, conferring their degrees at the 2017 Doctoral Hooding Ceremony at 7:30 p.m. May 13 in the Lied Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Feb 23 first amendment 1
Man needs mental help Feb 18 Wesley Nathaniel ... 20
Seclected email recipients Feb 11 billjacklin 1
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Thoms J Ruthaford... 5
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Jan '17 jeffryhelmsbike 14
looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle Dec '16 Karey 5
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC