Coady, K., R. Biever, N. Denslow, M. Gross, P. Guiney, H. Holbech, N. Karouna-Renier, I. Katsiadaki, H. Krueger, S. Levine, G. Maack, M. Williams, J. Wolf, AND G. Ankley. Current limitations and recommendations to improve testing for the environmental assessment of endocrine active substances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.