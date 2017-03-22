Chlorofields Recalls Asian MIicrogreens Because Of Possible Health Risk

ChloroFields of Lawrence, KS is recalling 20 cases of Asian Microgreens, because they have potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, anorganism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US Food and Drug Administration.