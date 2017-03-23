After health care bill's withdrawal, ...

After health care bill's withdrawal, elation and anger

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The 45-year-old graphic designer receives medication from an... . Janella Williams receives treatment at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kan., Friday, March 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crystal Fleener Thu Sway45 1
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Mar 19 spec ops 23
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar 4 legendary 2
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Thoms J Ruthaford... 5
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Jan '17 jeffryhelmsbike 14
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,816,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC