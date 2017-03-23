After health care bill's withdrawal, elation and anger
The 45-year-old graphic designer receives medication from an... . Janella Williams receives treatment at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kan., Friday, March 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal Fleener
|Thu
|Sway45
|1
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|spec ops
|23
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar 4
|legendary
|2
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC