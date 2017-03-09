$1.1M gift from late professor benefits arts at KU
A $1.1 million gift from the estate of the late Marilyn Stokstad, distinguished professor emerita of art history, will provide support to the Spencer Museum of Art, the libraries and students at the University of Kansas. Stokstad, of Lawrence, died in March 2016 at age 87; she was a renowned author, art historian and former art museum director as well as a respected academic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar 4
|legendary
|2
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Feb 18
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|20
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb 11
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC