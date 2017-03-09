$1.1M gift from late professor benefits arts at KU

A $1.1 million gift from the estate of the late Marilyn Stokstad, distinguished professor emerita of art history, will provide support to the Spencer Museum of Art, the libraries and students at the University of Kansas. Stokstad, of Lawrence, died in March 2016 at age 87; she was a renowned author, art historian and former art museum director as well as a respected academic.

