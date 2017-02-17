Villines named to Stopper of the Year Watch List
LAWRENCE, Kan. - The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named senior captain and right-handed closer for the Kansas baseball team, , to the 2017 Preseason Stopper of the Year Watch List, as announced by the association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Jayhawks.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help
|Sat
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|20
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb 11
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan 29
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 29
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC