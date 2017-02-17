Villines named to Stopper of the Year...

Villines named to Stopper of the Year Watch List

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Kansas Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. - The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named senior captain and right-handed closer for the Kansas baseball team, , to the 2017 Preseason Stopper of the Year Watch List, as announced by the association.

