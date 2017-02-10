University announces fall 2016 honor roll
The students, from KU's Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 91 of 105 Kansas counties, 48 other states and territories, and 39 other countries. The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and in the schools of Architecture, Design & Planning; Business; Education; Engineering; Health Professions; Journalism; Music; Nursing; Pharmacy; and Social Welfare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan 29
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 29
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|Man needs mental help
|Jan 28
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|16
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
|Audra Alarcon
|Oct '16
|Sunbird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC