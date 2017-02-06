Timely TCU buckets dispatch Kansas, 80-68
Final Box LAWRENCE, Kan. - After shooting above 40 percent for the first time in Big 12 Conference action, Kansas women's basketball found its rhythm offensively, but couldn't find an answer to TCU's timely baskets down the stretch, as the Horned Frogs swept the 2017 series with an 80-68 victory on Sunday afternoon inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Jayhawks.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan 29
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 29
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|Man needs mental help
|Jan 28
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|16
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
|Audra Alarcon
|Oct '16
|Sunbird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC