Timely TCU buckets dispatch Kansas, 80-68

Final Box LAWRENCE, Kan. - After shooting above 40 percent for the first time in Big 12 Conference action, Kansas women's basketball found its rhythm offensively, but couldn't find an answer to TCU's timely baskets down the stretch, as the Horned Frogs swept the 2017 series with an 80-68 victory on Sunday afternoon inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Jayhawks.