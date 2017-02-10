The K7RA Solar Update

The K7RA Solar Update

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: QST

Average daily sunspot numbers dropped from 31.6 to 21.3 last week, and average daily solar flux declined from 78.2 to 73.5. The sunspot number was zero on February 8, but recovered to 15 on February 9, with the appearance of one new sunspot group. Average planetary A index went from 15.6 to 12.9, and average mid-latitude A index from 11.4 to 9.9. Predicted solar flux is 74 on February 10-12, 78 on February 13-17, 80 on February 18-19, 82 on February 20-21, 81 and 79 on February 22-23, 77 on February 24-25, 75 on February 26 through March 1, 74 on March 2-3, 73 on March 4, 72 on March 5-9, 75 on March 10-13, then 76, 77 and 78 on March 14-16, 80 on March 17-18, 82 on March 19-20 then 81 and 79 on March 21-22.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan 29 Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan 29 Thoms J Ruthaford... 5
Man needs mental help Jan 28 Wesley Nathaniel ... 16
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Jan '17 jeffryhelmsbike 14
looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle Dec '16 Karey 5
Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16) Nov '16 Go Lions 14
Audra Alarcon Oct '16 Sunbird 1
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC