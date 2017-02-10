The K7RA Solar Update

Average daily sunspot numbers dropped from 31.6 to 21.3 last week, and average daily solar flux declined from 78.2 to 73.5. The sunspot number was zero on February 8, but recovered to 15 on February 9, with the appearance of one new sunspot group. Average planetary A index went from 15.6 to 12.9, and average mid-latitude A index from 11.4 to 9.9. Predicted solar flux is 74 on February 10-12, 78 on February 13-17, 80 on February 18-19, 82 on February 20-21, 81 and 79 on February 22-23, 77 on February 24-25, 75 on February 26 through March 1, 74 on March 2-3, 73 on March 4, 72 on March 5-9, 75 on March 10-13, then 76, 77 and 78 on March 14-16, 80 on March 17-18, 82 on March 19-20 then 81 and 79 on March 21-22.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.