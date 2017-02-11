State medical board in lengthy legal ...

State medical board in lengthy legal dispute over revocation of former abortion provider's license

The Capital-Journal

Kansas' medical board is enmeshed in a lengthy legal dispute over its decision to revoke the license of a former abortion provider whose second opinions allowed the late Dr. George Tiller to terminate late-term pregnancies more than a decade ago. A Shawnee County judge has for the second time overturned a State Board of Healing Arts decision against Dr. Ann Kristin Neuhaus and directed it to reconsider its punishment.

