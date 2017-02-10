Spencer Museum, artist Dave Loewenste...

Spencer Museum, artist Dave Loewenstein launch re-imagination of downtown mural

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: University of Kansas

The Spencer Museum of Art, in partnership with local artist Dave Loewenstein and First Management Inc., has commissioned the re-imagination of the "Pollinators" mural at Ninth and New Hampshire streets in downtown Lawrence. The original mural was commissioned by the Museum in 2007 as a project relating to the Museum's major exhibition on Topeka native and African-American painter Aaron Douglas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan 29 Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan 29 Thoms J Ruthaford... 5
Man needs mental help Jan 28 Wesley Nathaniel ... 16
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Jan '17 jeffryhelmsbike 14
looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle Dec '16 Karey 5
Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16) Nov '16 Go Lions 14
Audra Alarcon Oct '16 Sunbird 1
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC