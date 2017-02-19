Sheriff, mother investigated for possible voter fraud
The Douglas County sheriff is being investigated for helping his mother obtain a ballot to vote even though she may live in another county, but his actions may not violate Kansas law. The Kansas Secretary of State's office is looking into Sheriff Ken McGovern's actions, but this might be allowed under the state's broad definition of residency, The Lawrence Journal-World reported .
