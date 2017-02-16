Presentation on women soldiers in Civ...

Presentation on women soldiers in Civil War to take place Saturday in Lawrence

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Clinton Lake Historical Society will host "Women Soldiers of the Civil War," a presentation and discussion by Aaron Barnhart, at 6 p.m. Saturday at Clinton Presbyterian Church, 588 N. 1200 Road in Lawrence.

