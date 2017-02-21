Jasper Spillman, of Lawrence, Kan., leaves the pro
Jasper Spillman, of Lawrence, Kan., leaves the protest camp as opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline leave their main protest camp Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, near Cannon Ball, N.D. Most of the pipeline opponents abandoned their protest camp Wednesday ahead of a government deadline to get off the federal land, and authorities moved to arrest some who defied the order in a final show of dissent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|6 hr
|first amendment
|1
|Man needs mental help
|Feb 18
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|20
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb 11
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan 29
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 29
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC