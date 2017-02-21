Jasper Spillman, of Lawrence, Kan., leaves the protest camp as opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline leave their main protest camp Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, near Cannon Ball, N.D. Most of the pipeline opponents abandoned their protest camp Wednesday ahead of a government deadline to get off the federal land, and authorities moved to arrest some who defied the order in a final show of dissent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.