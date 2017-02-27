NPPA Announces Participants in 2017 Pork Mentorship Program

Authorities are investigating whether a triple shooting at a Kansas bar, which resulted in one death, was a hate crime.On Wednesday evening, police resp... -- The family of an Indian man killed in a possible hate crime shooting in Kansas spoke out Friday and urged authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter,... Members of the 2017 Pork Mentorship Program Vanessa Knutson, Thomas Waldo, Marissa Kegley, Fina Choat, Cheyenne Gerlach, Catherine Jones and NPPA President Russ Vering... Kearney, Neb. - Eric Dop blocked 32 shots for his first USHL shutout and the Tri-City Storm shelled the Sioux Falls Stampede, 4-0, Friday at the Viaero Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.