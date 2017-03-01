Marches of the Past
Since Jan. 11, 2012, we have published 94,133 words about how, where, and when Midwest finesse anglers fished in March. These words originate from anglers in Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walleye Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Feb 23
|first amendment
|1
|Man needs mental help
|Feb 18
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|20
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb 11
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC