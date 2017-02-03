Man arrested in connection with Lawrence robbery committed using hammer
Matthew James Stephens, 18, was taken into custody without incident Thursday and booked into the Douglas County Jail in connection with aggravated robbery, a felony, the Lawrence Police Department said in a news release.
