Linda Sue "Raine" Seba...
Linda Sue "Raine" Sebastian, 61, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 6, 2017. Born on Aug. 29, 1955, in Hays, she was the daughter of Donald and Eleanor Brenton "Dolly" Aumiller.
