Linda Sue "Raine" Seba...

Linda Sue "Raine" Seba...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Great Bend Tribune

Linda Sue "Raine" Sebastian, 61, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 6, 2017. Born on Aug. 29, 1955, in Hays, she was the daughter of Donald and Eleanor Brenton "Dolly" Aumiller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan 29 Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan 29 Thoms J Ruthaford... 5
Man needs mental help Jan 28 Wesley Nathaniel ... 16
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Jan '17 jeffryhelmsbike 14
looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle Dec '16 Karey 5
Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16) Nov '16 Go Lions 14
Audra Alarcon Oct '16 Sunbird 1
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,135 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC