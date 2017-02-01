KU to recognize 2017 Men of Merit
Sixteen students, faculty and staff have been selected as University of Kansas Men of Merit, recognized for positively defining masculinity through challenging cultural norms, taking action and leading by example while making contributions to the university and/or the community. A reception will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Kansas Room of the Kansas Union.
