KU to present annual jazz festival concerts
The University of Kansas School of Music plans to present its 40th annual KU Jazz Festival concerts at 7:30 p.m. March 3 and March 4 in Woodruff Auditorium at the Kansas Union in Lawrence, according to a news release.
