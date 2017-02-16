KU netters fall short, 4-3, to Arkansas
1 singles win. Arkansas 4, Kansas 3 Jayhawk Tennis Center Lawrence, Kan. February 11, 2017 's pair of wins and fell to Arkansas, 4-3, Saturday on the outdoor courts at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Jayhawks.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man needs mental help
|3 hr
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|18
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb 11
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan 29
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 29
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC