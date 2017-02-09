KU center to partner on California statewide educational reform initiative
A University of Kansas educational technical assistance and research center, the SWIFT Education Center , will partner with the Orange County and Butte County departments of Education, California, to build a training infrastructure for the Scale Up MTSS Statewide initiative in California. The initiative is supported by $30 million in state funding with $2 million directed to SWIFT's work.
