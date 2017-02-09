KU basketball dealing with more negative publicity in wake of vandalism report
An ongoing felony vandalism investigation that has become the latest in a string of negative publicity for the Kansas men's basketball program appears to have taken an important step toward completion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan 29
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 29
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|Man needs mental help
|Jan 28
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|16
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
|Audra Alarcon
|Oct '16
|Sunbird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC