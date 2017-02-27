Kansas star Jackson charged with criminal damage
Kansas guard Josh Jackson drives past TCU forward Karviar Shepherd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Kansas guard Josh Jackson drives past TCU forward Karviar Shepherd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Feb 23
|first amendment
|1
|Man needs mental help
|Feb 18
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|20
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb 11
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan 29
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 29
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC