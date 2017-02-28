Graduate students will present resear...

Graduate students will present research at Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: University of Kansas

The value and benefits of research performed by graduate students at the University of Kansas and KU Medical Center will be showcased March 10 at the Capitol Graduate Research Summit in Topeka. In its 14th year, the annual summit brings attention to the research conducted by graduate students at state universities and emphasizes the significant role of graduate students' research at these institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawrence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Feb 23 first amendment 1
Man needs mental help Feb 18 Wesley Nathaniel ... 20
Seclected email recipients Feb 11 billjacklin 1
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan 29 Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
News Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16) Jan 29 Thoms J Ruthaford... 5
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Jan '17 jeffryhelmsbike 14
looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle Dec '16 Karey 5
See all Lawrence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawrence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Extreme Fire Danger for Douglas County was issued at February 28 at 4:15AM CST

Lawrence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawrence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Lawrence, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC