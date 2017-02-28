Graduate students will present research at Capitol
The value and benefits of research performed by graduate students at the University of Kansas and KU Medical Center will be showcased March 10 at the Capitol Graduate Research Summit in Topeka. In its 14th year, the annual summit brings attention to the research conducted by graduate students at state universities and emphasizes the significant role of graduate students' research at these institutions.
