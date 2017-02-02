Bob Dole makes gift to KU disabilities center
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole has made a gift of $10,000 to the University of Kansas Research and Training Center on Independent Living . Founded in 1980, the RTC/IL conducts disability research and provides training designed to enhance independent living for people with disabilities.
