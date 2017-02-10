$2.1 million roundabout build set for spring
In mere months, St. Thomas' oldest traffic signal will be reborn as a $2.1 million roundabout. The intersection, which links Colonel Talbot Rd., Talbot St., Sunset Dr. and Wellington Rd., is slated for an ambitious redevelopment set to begin this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawrence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb 11
|billjacklin
|1
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan 29
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 29
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
|Man needs mental help
|Jan 28
|Wesley Nathaniel ...
|16
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
|Is shopping on Mass st a hazard to your health? (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Lions
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lawrence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC