Women's rights march draws thousands, thump Trump
Upwards of four thousand people hold up their signs in protest of President Donald Trump during Saturday afternoon's Women's March at the Kansas Statehouse. Arielle Reames, right, and Julia Pershall hold up signs for women's rights while standing near the South steps of the statehouse during Saturday afternoon's Women's March on the Capitol grounds.
