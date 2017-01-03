The K7RA Solar Update

The K7RA Solar Update

The Sun was quieter this reporting week compared to the previous seven days. There were four zero-sunspot days, Thursday December 29, Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday, plus a fifth on the following Thursday, January 5. Geomagnetic numbers were also lower.

